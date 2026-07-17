Kratos is being recast in Prime Video's live-action God of War series

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A spanner has been thrown into the works of Prime Video's live-action God of War series adaptation, as it has been revealed the show is in the process of recasting its lead character of Kratos.

While Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy) was originally selected to portray Santa Monica Studio's famed protagonist, Deadline reports Hurst recently was "seriously injured" on set and now a replacement star must be found to continue production.

According to the report, Hurst tore a bicep while performing a stunt and has since undergone surgery and is in recovery now. This has led to production being paused indefinitely until a solution is determined. What is mentioned is Hurst's recovery will likely be around 4-6 months, suggesting he will not be able to return to filming until 2027, which is longer than production can wait before resuming, hence the decision to recast Kratos in the show.

It's noted the current plan is to return to production in mid-October, with preparations commencing in mid-August.

No name has been mentioned as a frontrunner for the replacement role of Kratos, but we do know that child actor, Callum Vinson, is expected to reprise his role of Atreus even if much of the already produced footage is set to be re-recorded due to the new Kratos and the rapidly aging Vinson.