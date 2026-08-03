Amazon's God of War to recast Atreus and Thrud for Season 2

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Last month, we caught wind of God of War actor Ryan Hurst suffering a serious injury on the set of the upcoming Prime Video adaptation. This led to Amazon taking the decision to recast Hurst, and it seems Kratos isn't the only character who we'll see switch actors, as reportedly the series is also looking for an older Atreus and Thrud for Season 2.

This report comes via MP1st, which cites casting calls for the second season of the God of War series asking for teenage versions of "Joshua" and "Ruth," the codenames for Atreus and Thrud respectively. This means that Callum Vinson and Island Austin, who are currently set to play the characters in the first season of God of War, are unlikely to be sticking around.

It also implies that we'll be covering the events of 2018's God of War within the first season, and then skipping to the time of God of War: Ragnarök by the time Season 2 rolls around. There is a time gap between the games, aging Atreus up fairly significantly, and it seems the show will echo this. Whether that means we're in for just two seasons covering the Norse saga, or whether Amazon will stretch Ragnarök out like The Last of Us is stretching the events of Part II for more than one season is unknown.