Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 trailer shows us action galore

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The second teaser for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is here, but it feels like the first proper trailer considering it's the first time we're seeing our full crew in action. Weak Kingsley, Talia Yang, Roman Carax, and the dude simply known as D will be our cast, which makes for a smaller gaggle of Edgerunners or mercs than our last season. However, it doesn't seem like they'll be any less impactful on the streets of Night City.

Yang, Kingsley, and D all look like they could be on the brink of cyberpsychosis, but they're incredibly capable as the trailer shows. Whether they'll be looking after Carax, or whether he'll just be following them around with his little camera is unknown, as the trailer showcases more of our cast as individuals than as a gang. It's a wonder when or if they'll undergo a full team-up, but each of them seem incredibly interesting in their own right.

Running at around 90 seconds, we don't see loads in the trailer, but that keeps us wanting more for when the second season drops this autumn. Here's hoping a few more of our beloved Edgerunners make it out of Night City safe and sound this season, but now Studio Trigger has set the precedent of no one being safe, it's difficult to believe we won't need a trauma response unit at the end of Edgerunners 2.