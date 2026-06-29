Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will debut on Netflix this autumn

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The next teaser trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, the second season of the Netflix anime based on CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 world, will be debuting later today. But ahead of this, over the weekend a few interesting bits of information related to the game was shared, including that this coming round of episodes will be premiering as soon as this autumn.

We don't yet know the firm premiere date in the autumn as of writing, but we do know the episodes will arrive in the months ahead.

Beyond this, the core slate of characters have been confirmed, with these individuals known as Weak Kingsley, D, Roman Carax, and Talia Yang. You can see each below arranged in a counter-clockwise order starting with the tall figure in the back and ending with the pink-haired woman to the right.

Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' return?