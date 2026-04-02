Crimson Desert confirmed to have shifted four million copies

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It has been almost two whole weeks since Crimson Desert arrived on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S and so far the game seems to have been a massive success for developer Pearl Abyss.

Following a slightly rocky debut due to a few conflicting features and design elements, Crimson Desert has changed and evolved at a rapid rate, and now fans seem to be very, very happy with the game that has been presented.

After shifting a couple of million copies almost right away, it took a little longer to hit the three million sold milestone, and likewise, it has taken progressively longer to hit the four million marker. But this has happened and Pearl Abyss has confirmed as such in a post on social media.

"Crimson Desert has sold through 4 million copies worldwide. Thank you to all the Greymanes who have been a part of this journey with us and for all of your incredible love and support."

The question now is whether Crimson Desert can hit five million copies sold within its first month, a feat it has around two more weeks to accomplish.