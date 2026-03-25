Opinion: The Crimson Crossroads - One of the most confusing and bizarre AAA releases in video games history

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Crimson Desert, one of the most eagerly anticipated games in recent years, is finally here. On 19 March at 23:00 CET, at a rather unusual time that was mandatory across all platforms, Pearl Abyss finally opened the doors to its vast open world of Pywel, allowing players to explore it as Kliff, the main protagonist. However, by the time that hour arrived, the first reviews from the press and critics had already been published for a full day, including mine, and they were already showing that this wasn't the title that was going to change everything within the genre. Or at least, that's how it seemed five days ago, at the time of writing.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. Now that all embargoes and commitments have expired, allow me to talk a little about the game review process. Without going into too much detail, I can tell you that I had just under two weeks to play the game for my review. It was going to be a couple of days longer, but a pre-launch patch to the press build (the first of several) forced me to delete my save files and start from scratch. Despite this setback, the review period would be sufficient and comfortable for most games... but totally insufficient for the scale of this one. Furthermore, being the first to set foot in a new world—and one in which there is barely any context to understand its mysteries or what is required of you to progress—was a rather demanding process, both in terms of time and patience.

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Fortunately, all of us European testers were in contact with one another and with members of Pearl Abyss via a private channel, where we highlighted both the game's most pressing issues and offered advice on how to keep progressing and complete the story. I must say that this channel, as well as being a meeting point for players involved in the review process, also served as a testing ground for many of the adjustments that are coming (and will come) to the game. Rather than critics, we were testers of the game, and that is why I believe that now, five days later, most of the launch reviews of the game, including mine, have become obsolete.

With issues resolved regarding controls, interaction with objects, balance in boss fights, a redesign of the storage system and a massive expansion of the character's inventory (for me, the main improvement to the experience), and the addition of a host of fast-travel points, the current experience is diametrically different from what we saw during the review process. And all these issues have been patched over the course of three updates during the game's first weekend. Incredible... and very strange.

What makes me turn up my nose at these—mind you, major and more than welcome changes—is how they could have been implemented so quickly into the game without assessing whether that actually affected the overall experience. It's as if Pearl Abyss had said: "Right, we agree with all the criticism, with all the feedback; we'll give you everything you want straight away." Had nobody realised this before? Doesn't that suggest a certain lack of direction in the game? Because if you start adding teleportation points where there weren't any before, much of that exploration—which was one of the game's mainstays before launch—gets blurred. For example, at the Goldleaf Merchant Guild camp there are two Abyss Nexus separated by 200 steps. It's a hasty and clumsy addition.

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The issue of a lack of direction, incidentally, is also something that has come to public attention recently, following an alleged leak of conversations and comments from current and former members of the Crimson Desert development team in which they spoke of a development culture of 'positive toxicity', where no one pointed out the lack of direction or the structural problems the game was accumulating. This, with no official confirmation as yet (and the post removed from Reddit), would be supported by the obvious lack of coherence in the game's story, one of its weakest points, because it was supposedly added at the last minute. It could also be linked to the lack of a work plan, having had to carry out a quick damage control exercise after assets created by GenAI were discovered in the game, but I'm going to give them the benefit of the doubt in this case and assume it was a drop in the ocean that is their gigantic open world.

I'm not complaining that Pearl Abyss has moved so quickly as to render all the Crimson Desert launch reviews obsolete, which is what has happened. On the contrary, I welcome the fact that they have reacted (so) quickly and addressed the issues that were most pressing for the game's growing community, which now exceeds three million players.

Is it now a GOTY contender? In my opinion, no. It's a better experience, no doubt, but not a better video game. It's now much less harsh on new players, and the difficulty curve has been noticeably smoothed out, but it still suffers from too much of a disconnect between its various parts.

And now comes my final thought, which is why I've titled this article 'The Crimson Crossroads'. Part of me is glad that direct feedback has reached the developers' desks so quickly. In the current climate, it's a unique case of a positive reaction, and perhaps that's why I'm staying to see where Kliff is heading in this ever-changing Pywel. But I also have some concerns, because if this game - which is now going to great lengths to please fans, releasing patches almost daily with gameplay changes, and seeing its sales skyrocket - really does reach the threshold of success... How will it affect the future development of single-player titles in the same genre? Will other teams with smaller, or even similar, budgets follow its roadmap for their own titles? I suppose that soon, perhaps once the financial quarter is over and the dust has settled, we'll see if this could be a model to replicate in the future.