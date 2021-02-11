Controversial Six Days in Fallujah is being revived this year

You're watching Advertisements

It didn't even take a month, between Konami and Atomic Games unveiling Six Days in Fallujah back in April 2009 to when they cancelled it after being heavily criticised for making a game about real-life events in the Iraq War. We'll see what people think about it these days.

Because Highwire Games, the developer studio founded by former Bungie and 343 Industries developers, has teamed up with Victura to revive Six Days in Fallujah. They've actually been working on it for three years already, so I highly doubt it'll get cancelled this time when we're told it's set to launch on PC and consoles later this year.

The goal is still to depict the Second Battle for Fallujah in the most authentic way we've ever seen in a video game. Not just in terms of gameplay, but also first-person accounts captured in documentary interview footage. You can get see examples of this in the announcement trailer below and expect to learn specific details about the actual gameplay in the coming weeks.

It really sounds like Jaime Griesemer (lead designer on Halo and Destiny), Marty O'Donnell (audio director and composer on Halo and Destiny) and the rest of the crew want to treat this subject with the respect it deserves, and as former Marine Sergeant Eddie Garcia states in the press release: "Sometimes the only way to understand what's true is to experience reality for yourself". Still, it'll be very interesting to see just what they mean about authentic and how different it'll be from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's take on real-life warfare.

