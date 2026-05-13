ConcernedApe spends five days a week working on Haunted Chocolatier

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Ever since Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone announced his follow-up game to Stardew Valley, the project known as Haunted Chocolatier, we have been eagerly following development of the title and covering every shred of information that comes out from the creator.

To this end, Barone recently spoke with Game Informer (thanks, GamesRadar+) about both Haunted Chocolatier and Stardew Valley, noting that he is still working on the latter but dedicating most of his time to the former these days.

Specifically, he notes that he spends five days a week working on Haunted Chocolatier and the other two on Stardew Valley. Naturally, maintaining such a working cadence is not easy, as Barone describes it as "just another challenge" and that while "it's not my preference, but it's just what needs to be done."

The other issue Barone notes is that he now has to deal with added challenges relating to the wealth of fan mail and support he gets, plus the additional admin tasks that revolve around speaking with "business people asking me for this or that all the time." Long story short, while Barone is clearly hard at work on his upcoming game while continuing to expand Stardew Valley, we probably shouldn't hold our breath on the game arriving in the imminent future.