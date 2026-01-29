ConcernedApe on Haunted Chocolatier: "I'm still working like always"

ConcernedApe, the sole developer of Stardew Valley, has a new project: Haunted Chocolatier. This game was announced in 2021, and according to the latest update on the game's website, it will still be a while before we can play it. This update also answer some questions and debunk some myths about the development of this game and Stardew Valley. Let's take a look:

"The Stardew Valley updates are being used to test out ideas for Haunted Chocolatier"

Nope. When working on Stardew Valley, I'm not thinking about Haunted Chocolatier, and vice versa. I wouldn't "test something out" in Stardew Valley because that would be unfair to Stardew Valley, and also I don't want to spoil ideas for Haunted Chocolatier by adding them first to Stardew Valley. Also, Stardew Valley is a different game, so you can't really "test something" for Haunted Chocolatier in it in an accurate way.

"ConcernedApe is working on a new Stardew Valley update because he's burnt out on Haunted Chocolatier"

No, I'm working on a new Stardew update because it's a very popular game with a large, ever-growing playerbase, and I still have additional ideas for how to improve it.

"ConcernedApe said it's not coming out until 2030″

I didn't say that. I was asked in 2025 if it would come out within the next five years, and I said "I hope so". This is very different than saying "it's coming out in 2030". The bottom line is, I don't want to give a release date. The game will come out when it's done.

Anyway, the only thing that really matters is that I keep making progress on the game and release it. So I'm gonna get back to doing that now.

Thank you

-Ape