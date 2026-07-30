CONCACAF and all their 41 members join UEFA and reject Infantino's plan to privatise part of FIFA

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CONCACAF, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, also held an emergency meeting on Thursday and, like UEFA, have rejected the proposal by FIFA President Gianni Infantino of selling off stakes in World Cup through a commercial subsidiary. While not to the extent of UEFA, which threatened with a boycott on World Cup, CONCACAF said in a statement that they have rejected the proposal, including all 41 members associations.

CONCACAF based their decision mainly on the lack of due process in the proposal, the "artificially short deadline imposed" (September 19) and also questioned "the need for private equity investment to fund new and existing FIFA Forward programs following the most profitable FIFA World Cup in history".

With 41 CONCACAF members and the 55 UEFA members, it is looking very unlikely that Infantino would gather enough support to approve his plans: he needs 50% of the votes of the 211 members. AFC have also expressed concern, although they didn't initially reject the offer, they simply complained they had not been warned or consulted in advance.

Meanwhile, CAF (Africa), OFC (Oceania) and mainly CONMEBOL (South America) have not made their decision regarding this matter, that has rocked the world of football and could mark the beginning of the end of Gianni Infantino as FIFA President, now that he clearly has lost all credibility from, at least, Europe and North and Central America, before the upcoming elections in March 2027...