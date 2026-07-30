Asian Football Confederation also rejects FIFA's plans: "Undermine the foundations of continental football"

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The two days after FIFA announced plans to create a subsidiary company that would sell off 20% of World Cup and other competitions in minority stakes to private investors have been filled with statements from football associations all around the world slamming more or less harshly Infantino's idea. UEFA have been the strongest oppositors, and will hold a meeting on Thuesday afternoon to discuss a potential World Cup boycott.

AFC, the Asian Football Confederation, have also sent a statement to the media in which they lament they were not consulted by FIFA before making the announcement, saying "with great concern and disappointment" that they have not received "any detailed governance, financial or legal ‌analysis of the proposal and its potential repercussions, which is totally unacceptable.

Furthermore, the AFC is deeply concerned that FIFA's unilateral actions appear to undermine the very foundations of continental football, which are based on solidarity, cooperation and transparency."

AFC, based in Kuala Lumpur, is governed by the Bahraini Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, who added in the letter that FIFA has given "an extremely limited period for consideration of a proposal of such significance, when such decisions should never be rushed". FIFA has given nations until September 19 to decided if they support the plan, and promised financial incentives only for those who sign, which many see as a form of bribery.