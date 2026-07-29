FIFA's plan to privatise part of the World Cup is met with overwhelming rejection by UEFA

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FIFA's announcement that they want to privatise part of the World Cup, selling minority stakes to external investors (and one in particular, Thrive Eternal, led by the brother of Donald Trump's son-in-law) has caused an uproar in the world of football, with reactions from Football Associations around the world, politicians and also UEFA, which said that FIFA had "crossed a line that should never be crossed".

In their statement, FIFA said that they want to create a new subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) that would oversee commercial and event operations, controlled by FIFA but with external investors. To do that, they need to approve it first with the 211 FIFA members.

They estimate this could increase FIFA's total planned development funding to more than $10 billion in four years, the largest investment ever made by any sports organisation. Immediately, each member would get from $8 million to $20 million in capital to use to invest in the sport: infrastructure, coaching, national teams, competitions, women's football...

A loophole to make a profit out of World Cup?

Because FIFA is registered as a non-commercial association and cannot legally have owners, Infantino would be using a "loophole" with this new subsidiary, FFE, as stated by journalist George Jarjour, to still make profit from World Cup and other competitions.

But the plan has been met with overwhelming rejection by UEFA, which stated that "none of us are the owners of football". "The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade - especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA's to sell", and now many expect that UEFA will organise a boycott in an emergency meeting between members called for this week.