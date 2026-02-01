Comicon Napoli XXVI confirms more artist: Vinland Saga creator Makoto Yukimura, Sara Pichelli from Marvel Comics and more!

HQ

We recently told you about Comicon Napoli 2026 and the first confirmed guests here. Now we bring you new information that raises the bar even higher for this event, with some of the most prominent figures in the world of entertainment.

In addition to such prominent figures as Kazuhiko Torishima, Koji Igarashi, Don Rosa, Alex Maleev, and Troy Baker, among others, we can now confirm the following:



For the first time in Italy, Makoto Yukimura, the legendary Japanese mangaka, will present the latest issue of his twenty-year manga series Vinland Saga.



British comic book artist Liam Sharp, Eisner Award nominee for StarHenge, the epic sci-fi fantasy saga based on the legend of Merlin



Serbian comic book master R.M. Guéra



From Italy, Marvel comic book artist Sara Pichelli (don't miss our interview with Sara at Comic Con Málaga 2025) and illustrator Simone Bianchi



Dario Moccia, Davide Masella, Agnese Innocente with Tomodachi Press



Singer and rapper Caparezza will headline the first exhibition dedicated to Orbit, the graphic novel released in tandem with his hit album of the same name—this year's best-selling record in Italy



Internationally renowned cosplayer and master crafter Yugoro



and a concert by Iconic Italian anime theme singer Giorgio Vanni



Are you going to attend this event? Who would you like to invite?