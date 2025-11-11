Miles Morales artist Sara Pichelli talks about how European creators have impacted comics

HQ

During our time at San Diego Comic Con Malaga recently, we had the opportunity to speak with the co-creator and the artist who brought the Ultimate Spider-Man version of Miles Morales to life. We caught up with Sara Pichelli, where we asked the Italian creative about the recent rise of European writers and artists that are putting their stamps on the comic world, and likewise why this is coming about now.

"I think it's all of this together, because we have a different state of mind. We're very far from American way of thinking in the good way and in the bad way. So maybe they needed that in the comic industry now, well... back then, when the Internet started to be the main way of sending stuff, portfolios, so it was easier to find talents all around the world. So maybe it's our history, maybe we're just good for that."

We also spoke with Pichelli about her version of Miles Morales and how his "story needed to be told" and how she's "always excited" to see the character in movies, TV, and games, even if she doesn't play them since she's "a boomer".

Check out the full interview below, with localised subtitles, to hear more from Pichelli about Miles Morales and how she goes about putting her own touch on the character.