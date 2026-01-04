Comicon Napoli 2026 doubles down on video game presence, announces poster and Magister

HQ

The 26th Comicon Napoli will once again be held at the Mostra d'Oltremare from April 30 to May 3 this year of 2026, the organisers announced at the tail end of last year. We covered the 25th Anniversary event last year to witness first-hand how it not only became one of the biggest gatherings of comic fans in Europe with 183,000 attendees, but also how it was a great reunion of major authors, artists, and designers from Europe, Asia, and the Americas. There, Gamereactor was able to talk with Dr. Stone creator Boichi, Chrono Trigger creator Yuji Horii, and The Boys creator Darick Robertson, among others.

The XXVI International Pop Culture Festival is now getting ready for the new edition as the organisers announce the first batch of guest stars from different countries, media, and roles. Here are some highlights:



From Japan come Kazuhiko Torishima, legendary editor of Shonen Jump and Dragon Ball, as well as renown video game creator Koji Igarashi (Castlevania, Bloodstained), who we expect/hope to come whip in hand. Fraction's Shintaro Kago and Kamikaze's Satoshi Shiki are the first mangakas confirmed, while video game composer Tomoyuki Tanaka (Metal Gear, Castlevania, Yakuza) will add his personal musical note (not to be mistaken with the creator of Godzilla).



From America come none other than celebrated Disney illustrator Don Rosa, while Alex Maleev and David Mack will represent the Marvel label.



To complete the video game offering, and other than Iga-san, come awarded actor Troy Baker, composer Austin Wintory, and developer Andrea Pessino.



Finally, Pisa-born Leo Ortolani has been appointed as this edition's Magister, taking the baton from last year's Tanino Liberatore. Ortolani is a prolific cartoonist and storyteller who built a vast, interconnected universe ranging from Rat-Man to graphic novels, popular science, satire, and cross-media projects with a style that fuses pop parody, cultural references, and sharp social satire.



Below you can also check out the Comicon Napoli 2026 poster, as created by animation veteran Aurélien Predal (Pixar, DreamWorks, Illumination). Will you be attending the 26th Comicon in Naples?

Some other Comicon 2025 interviews at Gamereactor (with local subtitles):

HQ

HQ