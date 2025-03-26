Codemasters shows off the first look at F1 25 gameplay

It was only a few hours ago that we reported on the news of the cover stars for the upcoming F1 25, the next chapter of the Formula 1 racing series from Codemasters. At that time we mentioned there was to be a grand reveal this afternoon, and this has just happened.

We've just been presented with a big look at gameplay for F1 25, which was introduced by Iconic Edition frontman Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. The game will improve the racing dynamic and realism through technological innovations, but will also see a return of a few fan-favourite elements as well.

At the forefront is Braking Point 3, which continues the story of the Konnersport team, who after years battling in the middle and the back of the pack, has finally found its way to the front of the grid to challenge Red Bull for championships, all while a dramatic moment threatens the team's hopes of success.

On top of this, we can expect My Team to return and to offer a way for fans to build their own constructor and to hunt down success against the established rest. We're told that this mode will offer "new responsibilities" both as a driver and a team principal.

As the big Joseph Kosinski F1 movie debuts this summer, there will be a tie-in with this game. Post-launch gameplay chapters are promised that revolve around the fictional AXGP team from the flick, and anyone who snags a copy of the Iconic Edition of the game will get some themed cosmetics to use, including in F1 24, and three days of early access to the upcoming follow-up.

Lastly, we're told that the Ego engine has seen some improvements that mean increased circuit authenticity through the usage of LiDAR systems. Essentially, expect a pretty and more realistic looking game.

As for when F1 25 will debut, the full launch is slated for May 30 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can see the reveal trailer below, and can stay tuned for more Deep Dives on the game in the weeks to follow.