F1 25's Standard Edition cover art features two multiple race winners and a rookie...?

It's very nearly time to meet the next chapter in Codemasters' F1 racing game series, as F1 25 will get its full reveal today, at precisely 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET. Ahead of that, the developer has now revealed the cover stars for the Standard Edition of the game, as well as the Iconic Edition, and the former might surprise you a tad.

For starters, the Iconic Edition will be headlined by solely Mercedes-turned-Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton. No real surprise there.

As per the Standard Edition, the current latest F1 sensation, McLaren's Oscar Piastri, shares the cover with ex-Ferrari and now Williams driver Carlos Sainz, as well as the Haas rookie Ollie Bearman of all people.

This does leave a bunch of other names available to use in the other versions. Should we expect Red Bull's Max Verstappen to headline a Champions Edition for the fourth-year running, and then perhaps Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell to feature in a Deluxe Edition of some kind? No doubt we'll hear about all of this and more at the reveal in a few hours.