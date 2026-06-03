Codemasters shares details on how the Madring circuit will be incorporated into F1 25's 2026 Season Pack

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We've been steadily covering the changes planned for F1 25 through its 2026 Season Pack, and on this topic, and since it's now launch day for the DLC, it's time to finally discuss what the Madring circuit in the Spanish capital will bring to the table.

Formula 1 fans will be all too familiar with the plans to incorporate Madrid as a new destination on the F1 calendar, in the form of a specially-built street circuit known as Madring, which will pass many iconic landmarks and points of interest around the city. We're told that this circuit has been built using early CAD data, with every corner "meticulously" built to be "as authentic as possible".

Codemasters notes that the track has been constructed in-game before it has even been raced upon, meaning for the sake of this pack and F1 25, it will not be a LIDAR track, as the data simply doesn't exist yet.

What the developer did confirm is that the Barcelona circuit is not being replaced in the in-game Championship Calendar, meaning unlike the real sport, you'll be able to take two trips to Spain while hunting for silverware.

Will you be checking out the F1 25 2026 Season Pack today?