Cococucumber would "absolutely love" to make an Arcane-like Echo Generation animated series

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Now that Echo Generation 2 has arrived on PC and Xbox Series X/S, bringing a rather unique take on the formula that so many fell in love with when the original game debuted, you might be starting to wonder what the future may hold for the Echo Generation saga. To this point, we recently had the chance to speak with developer Cococucumber to learn more about its grand ambitions for the universe.

For one, we inquired about whether the team is interested in making a third Echo Generation, or perhaps exploring the realm of spinoffs, especially since the change in structure and gameplay between the first and second title opens the door to all kinds of possibilities.

In answer to this, game director Martin Gauvreau told us: "We definitely see a lot of potential in the Echo Generation universe and we're very open to exploring different directions in the future. That could mean continuing the main story, focusing on entirely new characters, or even experimenting with different genres or spin-offs within the same universe. Right now, nothing is off the table."

These days, video games can expand into a whole host of areas beyond the core interactive medium, which is why we also inquired as to whether Cococucumber would ever like to explore the realm of adaptations for Echo Generation.

"We'd absolutely love to explore that possibility. An animated limited series in the style of Arcane could be a really exciting way to dive deeper into the world and characters. At the same time, there's also something very appealing about a live-action approach similar to Stranger Things, with an episodic structure that captures the mystery, nostalgia, and emotional tone of the games. The Echo Generation universe has a lot of storytelling potential beyond games."

If you have yet to play Echo Generation 2, be sure to read our dedicated review, and for more from Cococucumber and Gauvreau, check out the complete interview too.