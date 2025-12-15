CI Games promises attractive heroines and brutal battles in Lords of the Fallen 2

HQ

Polish CI Games' upcoming soulslike Lords of the Fallen 2 was one of many titles we got to check out during The Game Awards, complete with gameplay. Judging by the reactions on social media, people are generally very pleased with what we saw, which is perhaps not surprising considering that its predecessor from 2023 was highly acclaimed.

But what can we look forward to beyond "brutal soulslike combat against an array of fearsome, towering creatures amid an expansive world characterized by its trademark dual realms"? We now have some indications of this from CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski (thanks Insider Gaming), which apparently includes less political correctness, the elimination of body type A/B (in favour of male/female, one can assume) and attractive girls in revealing clothing.

In a post on social media, he writes that they have reverted several decisions regarding "political correctness and filtering" and that they are now developing the adventure based on player feedback. He then took the time to answer questions from gamers, with one person wondering if there will be attractive female characters with revealing clothing and armour - to which he simply replied "Yes."

Someone else wrote that games should be fun to play rather than politically correct, to which Tyminski replied, "Correct😆." But not everyone had questions of this nature; someone wondered about the player camera, which, based on the trailer, appears to be closer to the main character. But apparently, we can expect something more similar to Lords of the Fallen.