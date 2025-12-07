China-Japan relations worsen: Chinese fighter jets direct weapons radar on Japanese aircraft

HQ

Tension rose between China and Japan after Japan reported this weekend that Chinese fighter jets directed fire-control radar at Japanese military aircraft in two incidents near the Okinawa islands. Then, Tokyo lodged a formal protest and said it would respond.

Meanwhile, China denied Japan's account and claimed Japanese aircraft were disrupting previously announced carrier-based drills east of the Miyako Strait. Beijing argued that Japan's actions endangered flight safety and demanded that Tokyo stop what it described as slander and frontline provocations.

Relations continue to decline

The incidents occurred as relations continue to decline following comments from Japan's prime minister about potential responses to a Chinese move against Taiwan. These radar illuminations could be seen as the most serious China-Japan military encounters in years, adding pressure to an already tense regional security environment.

Australia expressed deep concern and reaffirmed support for Japan. Meanwhile, Chinese military activity across East Asian waters has intensified, with more than 100 navy and coast guard vessels deployed last week. Taiwan also reported increased Chinese operations near the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

Comments from Japan and China

Japan: "We have lodged a strong protest with the Chinese side and demanded strict preventive measures... We will act calmly and resolutely."

China: "We solemnly asked the Japanese side to immediately stop slandering and smearing, and strictly restrain its frontline actions. The Chinese Navy will take necessary measures in accordance with the law to resolutely safeguard its own security and legitimate rights and interests."