Chinese official threatens to behead Japanese prime minister over Taiwan

HQ

A senior Chinese diplomat went viral after threatening to "cut off" the head of Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, in response to her remarks that Japan could intervene if China launched military action against Taiwan.

Takaichi said on Friday that a Chinese blockade or assault on Taiwan could create a "survival-threatening situation" that might draw Japan into the conflict. Her comments led Xue Jian, China's consul general in Osaka, to post the violent threat on X alongside an article citing her statements.

Japan's government labelled the post "extremely inappropriate", lodged a formal protest and requested its removal. The message has since disappeared from Xue's official account.

Diplomatic tensions rise over Taiwan

China's foreign ministry defended its position, accusing Japan of trying to "meddle in cross-strait affairs" and warning of serious damage to bilateral relations. Takaichi stood by her remarks on Monday, saying any decision would depend on a full assessment of the situation.

The incident has triggered calls within Japan for Xue to be declared persona non grata and expelled. The United States ambassador to Japan also criticised the diplomat's behaviour, urging Beijing to act like the "good neighbour" it claims to be.

Japan, located less than 70 miles from Taiwan at its closest point, hosts over 50,000 United States troops and is considered a key player in any potential regional conflict.