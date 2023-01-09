Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead Island 2

Check Out Dead Island 2's New Playable Character

Ryan is a former stripper who shrugs off zombie bites with ease.

Dead Island 2 is a game that has been stuck in development for years. But, hopefully this year we'll finally be seeing its release. A lot of information is coming out about Dead Island 2, including a closer look at some of the playable characters.

There will be 6 options to choose from in terms of Dead Island 2's playable characters, and one of them is Ryan, a former stripper who finds himself in L.A.'s zombie apocalypse. In a new trailer, we get a closer look at Ryan, who seems like a tank/brawler in the game.

There's not much gameplay shown in the 30-second trailer, but we do see a bit of Ryan in action, and it seems that he likes to get stuck into melee. With either a weapon in his hands or just using his feet, he can send zombies flying.

Ryan was revealed prior to this trailer through an exclusive Dead Island 2 preview, where Dani was also shown off, who is another Slayer who has a fondness for explosives.

