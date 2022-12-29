Dead Island 2 Reveals 2 New Survivors

HQ

Dead Island 2 reveals two of its six playable survivors, Dani and Ryan. The former is a punk who once had an interest in roller derbies before zombies invaded Los Angeles, and the latter is a former stripper.

Both of these survivors will have different abilities and skills in Dead Island 2, with Dani being able to deal out high amounts of explosive damage, while Ryan can throw zombies around with his larger physique, essentially acting as a tank.

This information comes from Game Informer, who were lucky enough to spend a few hours with the game and these survivors. Moreover, they learned a bit about the background for Dead Island 2, which involves LA going into lockdown after a virus turns most of its population into zombies.

The story of Dead Island 2 takes place in the last days of an evacuation effort, where the player finds themselves in the middle of infected LA. To make matters worse, they end up bitten by a zombie very early on. However, they don't begin to turn into a zombie, which means the player has to find a way to get their immunity out to the world.

Dead Island 2 looks to release on the 28th of April, 2023.