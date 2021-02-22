Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Samurai Shodown

Cham Cham is joining Samurai Shodown on March 16

She first made her debut in Samurai Shodown II in 1994.

SNK has revealed that Cham Cham will be joining Samurai Showdown's roster as the first character within Season Pass 3 on March 16.

The young fighter first made her debut back in 1994 in Samurai Shodown II. She is quite the distinctive fighter, as walks on all fours like a cat when disarmed and she attacks with a giant boomerang that she carries over her shoulder. As well as being unique from a combat perspective, she's also known as being the sister of fellow fighter, Tam Tam.

Alongside this news, it has been revealed that a character from the Guilty Gear series will be joining the line-up as the fourth character from Season Pass 3. We're unsure at this point, however, when this character will be joining the roster.

Samurai Shodown

