Cham Cham is joining Samurai Shodown on March 16

SNK has revealed that Cham Cham will be joining Samurai Showdown's roster as the first character within Season Pass 3 on March 16.

The young fighter first made her debut back in 1994 in Samurai Shodown II. She is quite the distinctive fighter, as walks on all fours like a cat when disarmed and she attacks with a giant boomerang that she carries over her shoulder. As well as being unique from a combat perspective, she's also known as being the sister of fellow fighter, Tam Tam.

Alongside this news, it has been revealed that a character from the Guilty Gear series will be joining the line-up as the fourth character from Season Pass 3. We're unsure at this point, however, when this character will be joining the roster.