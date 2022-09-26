Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Halo Infinite

Certain Affinity has worked over two years on their top-secret Halo Infinite project

"We have close to 100 developers working on that."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It was revealed late last spring that Certain Affinity, a studio founded by Bungie veterans, was working on a project for Master Chief's latest adventure that would be "further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways". It has been both rumored and reported by insiders that this is some kind of battle royale mode for the game, but this is yet to be confirmed.

One thing we do know though, is that it seems to be something truly massive. Speaking to Venture Beat, Certain Affinity's founder and CEO Max Hoberman (previously Bungie multiplayer and online lead) reveals that they have been working on this top-secret addition for two years already and have a staff of almost 100 people involved:

"The biggest thing we're doing that's public right now, for more than two years now we've been working on Halo Infinite doing something that-they're very prescriptive about what we can say. But we're doing something unannounced, and we're doing lead development on that unannounced thing, from conception and design. It's something big and new for the franchise. But I can't say any more about it. That's our single largest project of our three projects currently. We have close to 100 developers working on that."

If it is indeed battle royale related, these kind of resources would likely be enough to make a fully fledged challenger to some of the biggest candidates in the subgenre today like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Halo Infinite

Related texts

0
Halo Infinite (Campaign)Score

Halo Infinite (Campaign)
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

343 Industries is looking to cement itself as the careful custodians of the Master Chief, and Infinite is their do or die attempt to do so.



Loading next content