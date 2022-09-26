Certain Affinity has worked over two years on their top-secret Halo Infinite project

HQ

It was revealed late last spring that Certain Affinity, a studio founded by Bungie veterans, was working on a project for Master Chief's latest adventure that would be "further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways". It has been both rumored and reported by insiders that this is some kind of battle royale mode for the game, but this is yet to be confirmed.

One thing we do know though, is that it seems to be something truly massive. Speaking to Venture Beat, Certain Affinity's founder and CEO Max Hoberman (previously Bungie multiplayer and online lead) reveals that they have been working on this top-secret addition for two years already and have a staff of almost 100 people involved:

"The biggest thing we're doing that's public right now, for more than two years now we've been working on Halo Infinite doing something that-they're very prescriptive about what we can say. But we're doing something unannounced, and we're doing lead development on that unannounced thing, from conception and design. It's something big and new for the franchise. But I can't say any more about it. That's our single largest project of our three projects currently. We have close to 100 developers working on that."

If it is indeed battle royale related, these kind of resources would likely be enough to make a fully fledged challenger to some of the biggest candidates in the subgenre today like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and PUBG: Battlegrounds.