Halo Infinite development getting evolved by Certain Affinity

While it most certainly isn't the most household name, Certain Affinity has been around for 16 years and was founded by former Bungie veterans. They have mostly specialised in being a support studio and did help out with Halo Infinite, and was rumoured back in January to be developing a new mode for Halo Infinite on behalf of 343 Industries.

While this rumour still hasn't been confirmed, Certain Affinity themselves now writes on their homepage:

"We've been part of the Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we're honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways. Join us on our journey."

The fact that they explicit say they are "evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways", increases the chances that the rumours of the new mode is actually true. It it said to be somewhat reminiscent of battle royale, but in a Halo-esque way.

Having confirmed that ex-Bungie staff are once again evolving Halo is good news no matter how, or what do you think?