Captain Kirk actor to be the oldest man to fly in space

HQ

The original actor who portrayed Captain Kirk in the Star Trek series is set to be the oldest man to fly in space in a few days time. William Shatner will be taking a trip to the stars in Jeff Bezos' New Shepard rocket, which was created by the billionaires' space travel company Blue Origin.

Reported by the BBC, Shatner will be taking off from Texas on October 12, and will be heading to the stars for an approximately 10 minute long journey that will take the actor and the rocket's crew just above the Karman Line (a point that is recognised as the boundary of space in Earth's atmosphere).

Bezos' company, Blue Origin, launched its initial crewed voyage into space back in July, when the billionaire, his brother, and a few other members took to the stars in the New Shepard rocket's first human flight.