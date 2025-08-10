Capcom reveals new Dino Crisis merchandise

HQ

Capcom has heard all our prayers and pleas and has finally announced a brand-new Dino Crisis merchandise lottery event. Wait... isn't that what fans have been begging for over the last 20 years? Oh... well, this is almost as good as a new game, right?

On August 8, Capcom revealed a new event themed around their classic survival horror series Dino Crisis. Running now through September 12, the event features a wide range of fresh merchandise, including desk mats, T-shirts, keychains, and stickers. But you can't just buy these items directly — instead, Capcom is running this as a lottery. Each Dino Crisis item has its own rarity tier. For example, the T-shirt has a 1-in-100 chance of being shipped, while the desk mat has a 3-in-100 chance. You can purchase one or more "tickets" for 880 yen (around $6 USD) and Capcom will send you as many items as you ordered, with luck determining if you score the rarer prizes.

This latest merchandise drop is yet another sign that Capcom remembers Dino Crisis — but still hasn't announced a new game, remake, or even hinted at one. In 2024, Capcom asked fans which dormant franchises they'd like to see revived, with Dino Crisis as an option — and the internet made it loud and clear. That same year, the original Dino Crisis launched on GOG with some welcome improvements, and also arrived on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via Sony's PS Plus Premium retro library, complete with new trophies.

So yes, Capcom clearly remembers they own Dino Crisis. It's a small but important first step toward a new entry — though whether that ever happens remains to be seen. In the meantime, you can (sort of) get your hands on a cool Dino Crisis T-shirt right now, which is pretty neat.