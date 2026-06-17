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Thomas Partey will not be allowed to enter Canada to play World Cup matches for Ghana. The country denied entrance to the 33-year-old footballer, who has been charged of several counts of rape, and is awaiting trial, expected to take place in January 2027.

Partey, when he initially filed the temporary resident visa application for Canada, responded 'No' in the question of whether Partey had ever committed, been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of any criminal offence in any country. But that's not true: after being initially arrested and charged of rape in July 2022, Parety has appeared in court in London, pleading not guilty. Last February, another complainant accused him of two additional counts of rape that allegedly happened in 2020, and the judge ordered all seven counts to be heard together, pushing the trial date from November 2026 to likely January 2027.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) sent a letter to Partey with concerns if the player had "answered truthfully". Canada then turned down Partey's visa application, and an appeal by the Villarreal player was dimissed: he will not be allowed to enter the country due to his criminal record and lying to immigration officials.

"Canada has been consistent that hosting major events does not change Canada's immigration laws", said the IRCC to BBC. "Every person seeking to come to Canada is assessed individually, based on the facts available and the law that applies".

As a result, Partey will not play in the opening match for Ghana against Panama tomorrow Thursday at 1:00 CEST, 00:00 BST, held in Toronto, but will be able to participate in the other two group L matches against England and Croatia, that are held in the US, where Partey was allowed to enter.