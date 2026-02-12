HQ

Thomas Partey, Ghanaian footballer currently in Spanish side Villarreal, formerly at Arsenal and Atlético de Madrid, has been charged with two aditional counts of rape. These are different from the charges for which he will stand trial in November 2026 after being granted bail last summer.

The new charges come from a different report, made against him in 2020, a case which the London Police reopened in 2025, regarding two counts of rape against a different victim. He will be required to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 13 March for a first hearing.

Partey pleaded not guilty of five counts of rape against two women and sexual assault of a third women last summer, which happened in London in 2021 and 2022. After being granted bail before the trial in November 2026, he signed with Villarreal, currently fourth in LaLiga with same points as Atlético de Madrid.

Partey has been allowed to play football, with the only prohibition of contacting the victims and informing about any travel 24 hours in advance. His signing by Villarreal, after the charges had been made and he was set for trial, was very controversial among fans of the Spanish team.