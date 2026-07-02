Canada confirmed to be joining the Eurovision Song Contest

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Recently, it was revealed that Canada had been accepted into the European Broadcast Union, a decision that meant the North American nation was eligible to officially join the Eurovision Song Contest.

Now, as per Reuters, this has been confirmed, as Canada has become the next new entry for the hit pop performance show, the latest to follow Australia's arrival in 2015.

It's mentioned that Canada will officially be competing in the Eurovision semi-finals when they are held in Bulgaria in 2027, with Bulgaria selected since the victor of the current event is tasked with hosting the follow-up tournament, meaning there is a chance Eurovision could be hosted in Canada in 2028 now.

We don't yet know the firm dates (aside from May 2027) for Eurovision's return, nor the exact host city, even if Bulgaria is confirmed as the host nation.