Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Canada confirmed to be joining the Eurovision Song Contest

Following recently being accepted into the European Broadcast Union, the North American nation has been announced as newest Eurovision contender.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
PlayStation 5 Disc Console Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle

PlayStation 5 Disc Console Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle

From 569.99 GBP at 2 stores
Store Price Shipping Delivery
Studio
569.99 GBP
4.99 GBP
- days
Buy
Sports Direct
569.99 GBP
4.99 GBP
- days
Buy

Advertisement in partnership with PriceRunner

HQ

Recently, it was revealed that Canada had been accepted into the European Broadcast Union, a decision that meant the North American nation was eligible to officially join the Eurovision Song Contest.

Now, as per Reuters, this has been confirmed, as Canada has become the next new entry for the hit pop performance show, the latest to follow Australia's arrival in 2015.

It's mentioned that Canada will officially be competing in the Eurovision semi-finals when they are held in Bulgaria in 2027, with Bulgaria selected since the victor of the current event is tasked with hosting the follow-up tournament, meaning there is a chance Eurovision could be hosted in Canada in 2028 now.

We don't yet know the firm dates (aside from May 2027) for Eurovision's return, nor the exact host city, even if Bulgaria is confirmed as the host nation.

Canada confirmed to be joining the Eurovision Song Contest
Review News / Shutterstock.com

This post is tagged as:

World newsCanadaEurovision


Loading next content