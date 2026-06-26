Canada can now take part in the Eurovision Song Contest

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The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has been cooperating with European broadcasters since 1950, and now the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has accepted Canada as a member at its general assembly in Prague, as announced by EBU and reported by YLE.

This decision means, that Canada will be able to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in the future. Full membership also gives access to all of the EBU's collaborative networks, including investigative journalism networks.

The CEO of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Marie-Philippe Bouchard made it clear that full membership helps combat disinformation and benefits people on both sides of the Atlantic.

Membership became possible, after EBU revised its rules and opened membership to broadcasters from outside Europe, as long as those countries meet the Council of Europe criteria.