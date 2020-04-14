Cookies

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has surpassed 50 million players

Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Warzone had 50 million gamers playing during its release month.

There's a new battle royale in town and it's been grabbing players away from the competition since its release on March 10, 2020. After managing to rack up 30 million players three weeks ago, Activision recently announced that the free-to-play military shooter Call of Duty: Warzone now has more than 50 million players.

This surely a great combination of popular franchise, popular genre, and free-to-play, as you can read in our review right here. Are you one of the 50 million players in Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone

