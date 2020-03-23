Call of Duty: Warzone has already attracted 30 million players

Call of Duty: Warzone landed just two weeks ago and in that time it has already achieved some surprising and impressive milestones. After being rumoured for a long time, Infinity Ward has finally released its free-to-play battle royale shooter set in the Modern Warfare universe, and it has immediately caught the attention of both new and returning fans.

In fact, the shooter has proved so popular that the latest milestone reached is a truly impressive one. More specifically, it has already hit the 30-million-player mark, as announced on the game's official Twitter account.

This is yet another record, which echoes the fact that the game managed to attract over 6 million players </ a> in the very first days after launch.

Finally, here's our <a href="/call-of-duty-warzone/">review, if you'd like to know more.