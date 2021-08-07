Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron's Workshop is heading to PC this summer

After previously releasing on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, Bubble Bobble 4 Friends is heading to PC at an unspecified date this summer and it comes with a pretty alluring new game mode.

Along with all previously released original and downloadable content, the PC version will also contain a new Baron's Workshop mode. This has been compared to Super Mario Maker, as it will enable players to create their own stages by using a library of different block types, enemies, and gimmicks. Just like Mario Maker, players can share their creations with the community and they can also freely download the creations of others from around the world.

You can take a look at the trailer for the PC release in the video above.