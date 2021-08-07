English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bubble Bobble 4 Friends

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron's Workshop is heading to PC this summer

It's set to include a new PC exclusive workshop mode.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

After previously releasing on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, Bubble Bobble 4 Friends is heading to PC at an unspecified date this summer and it comes with a pretty alluring new game mode.

Along with all previously released original and downloadable content, the PC version will also contain a new Baron's Workshop mode. This has been compared to Super Mario Maker, as it will enable players to create their own stages by using a library of different block types, enemies, and gimmicks. Just like Mario Maker, players can share their creations with the community and they can also freely download the creations of others from around the world.

You can take a look at the trailer for the PC release in the video above.

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends

Related texts

Bubble Bobble 4 FriendsScore

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends
REVIEW. Written by Mikael Sundberg

"At its core, it's an okay party platformer, but the limited number of levels makes the game feel stagnant after a while."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy