Bonus Pack 02 is now available in Ride 4

Milestone S.r.l. Is offering players an early Christmas present within Ride 4 as Bonus Pack 02 is available now and contains a handful of goodies. The free DLC gives players access to a new bike, the Yamaha YZF-R1 - Endurance Modified (2014), and it introduces five more events in the game. Details aren't listed on what these events will specifically be, but more content is always appreciated especially when it is available for free.

Bonus Pack 01 launched back in November and added the Suzuki GSX1100S Katana - Racing Modified (1981), as well as five additional events. We have our fingers crossed that a Bonus Pack 03 will be coming within the near future.

