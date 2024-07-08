Bloodborne saw huge player spike in lead-up to Elden Ring DLC

HQ

Nearly 10 years on from release, fans of FromSoftware's gothic horror-inspired Bloodborne are still enjoying the game, even though it's only officially available on PS4 and PS5 through backwards compatibility.

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, apparently a lot of FromSoftware fans decided they wanted to hop back onto Bloodborne. A report from TrueTrophies shows the game's player count spiked by 57% during the month of June.

And the player count rose by another 11% after the DLC's launch. It's interesting that players are still so fond of Bloodborne, and flock to it despite its age and availability. Hopefully, at some point Sony will listen to the fans banging on their door and release a native PS5 version or a PC port. Perhaps both.