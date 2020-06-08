Bloodborne remaster rumoured for PC and PlayStation 5 release

You're watching Advertisements

Sony has said several times that it is increasing its PC efforts, and we already know Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to PC. There have also been plenty of rumors regarding a PC version of Bloodborne - and now PC Gaming Inquisition has tied all of this together in a spectacular video on Youtube.

This isn't a source we are very familiar with, but all this was reposted by the very well known insider Nibel on Twitter, which makes it a whole lot more interesting. To sum it up, the rumour claims Sony will release a remaster of Bloodborne for PC and PlayStation 5, which is set to be created by Bluepoint (which also made the Shadow of the Colossus remake). This version will also have virtually no loading times thanks to the PlayStation 5 SSD as well as better textures and models and other improvements like 60 FPS and support for ultra-wide monitors.

The same source also claims that besides Death Stranding and Horizon: Zero Dawn, the following PlayStation exclusive titles are also coming for PC; Days Gone, God of War, The Last of Us: Part II, Spider-Man, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Gran Turismo.

As per usual, take all this with a generous amount of salt as nothing is confirmed. But as Nibel puts it, "it's easy to shit on smaller channels but weirder rumours have come from weirder places".