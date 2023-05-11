Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bloodborne

Bloodborne remake rumours are crawling out of the woodwork again

Don't do that, don't give me hope.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It feels like an annual tradition that Bloodborne remake rumours or speculation over a potential PS5 port pop up online. Now, yet again the internet is ablaze with the idea that possibly the best FromSoftware game is getting some love.

The latest rumours come from David Jaffe, who was speaking about the currently unannounced upcoming PlayStation showcase this month. In the latter half of a YouTube video, Jaffe brings up the highly anticipated Bloodborne remake and points towards it actually happening.

Jaffe has no solid evidence to back up his claims, so it is more than likely we're going to need salt by the spoonful here. However, considering the high demand for anything Bloodborne related, perhaps 2023 is the year we finally hear of a PS5, 60fps remake of the dark, horror-inspired RPG.

Would you want to see a Bloodborne remake?

Bloodborne

Related texts

0
Bloodborne: The Old HuntersScore

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"The best aspects are here, with some new enemies, equipment, abilities, bosses and areas that gave us that great Bloodborne feeling once again."

0
BloodborneScore

Bloodborne
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"From Software's latest creation combines some of the strongest elements of its predecessors, while still convincing us with its own style and fresh ideas."



Loading next content