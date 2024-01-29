English
Bloodborne

Bloodborne Kart is no longer a fan game

After Sony got in touch, the developers are having to remove all branding to make the racer its own thing.

Bloodborne Kart is a fan-made project that a lot of Soulsborne lovers have had their eye on for a while. Combining beloved characters from the dark fantasy world and making them race along Mario Kart-inspired tracks appeared genius, but the team has just hit a rather big bump in the road.

"Long story short, we need to scrub the branding off of what was previously known as Bloodborne Kart," said the team in a message on social media. "We will do this, but that requires a short delay. Don't worry, the game is still coming out! It'll just look slightly different. We don't have a release date yet, but we will let you all know ASAP when we do!"

So the game is still coming, it just can't be called Bloodborne Kart. Makes sense if you're part of Sony's legal team. This likely means even if characters, themes, and vehicles strong resemble a character in Bloodborne, they're going to be made legally distinctive.

The game had been scheduled to launch on the 31st of January, but now there's going to be a "short" delay to make sure the developers don't get sued.

