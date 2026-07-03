Bloober Team presents first look at gameplay for Cronos: The New Dawn's Lazarus DLC

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There are quite a few promising horror projects making their arrival on PC and consoles later this year, not least Halloween: The Game and Silent Hill: Townfall. One other example is Cronos: Lazarus, which is a full-scale DLC for Cronos: The New Dawn and which will put players into the shoes of the Warden (AKA the Pathfinder) to follow in the footsteps of the character's youth and see how he became the foe we ultimately knew him as before the credits rolled on the main game.

While developer Bloober Team hasn't yet announced a firm release date for this expansion, the team is seemingly getting closer to doing so, as now a developer diary has been published, which shows off the first glimpse of gameplay for the DLC.

It particularly emphasises the new gameplay mechanics and abilities that the Warden possesses, these including the teleportation and decoy moves that will "change the gameplay approach known from the original game". This is then on top of introducing the Gladius weapon, which will be helpful in dealing with the enemies in the Warden's way, which include returning threats from the main game, but also a new Envoy sent by the Collective who acts like a stalker and will hunt the Warden throughout the events of Lazarus.

You can see all of this in action in the latest look at Cronos: Lazarus below, with the DLC set to land on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 this autumn. Also, in recent Cronos: The New Dawn events, the game has recouped its production costs and is now solely making revenue for Bloober Team.