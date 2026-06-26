Cronos: The New Dawn has earned back its development costs

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In a press release, developer Bloober Team has announced that Cronos: The New Dawn has officially recouped its production costs and that now the game is simply generating profit for the Polish team.

Following launching in September 2025, in under 10 months, the game has been successful enough for Bloober Team to simply be collecting profit from it for the foreseeable future, which also comes at an excellent time when considering the Lazarus expansion that will arrive this autumn.

Speaking about this feat, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno stated the following (after translation): "We had no doubt this moment would come, as the game was incredibly well-received by reviewers and players. We achieved Cronos' breakout in nine months, which we consider a success considering the enormous scale of this undertaking.

"We believe this is just the beginning of success for this brand. Later this year, we will be premiering the first DLC in Bloober Team's history, Cronos: Lazarus. This debut, for obvious reasons, should positively impact further sales of Cronos: The New Dawn. Today's gaming market is one of the most challenging. Building new brands is much more difficult than it was a few years ago. During this difficult time, we managed to lay the foundations for something that has the potential to become one of the key IPs in our portfolio."

If you have yet to play Cronos: The New Dawn, don't miss our dedicated review to see why the survival horror title should be in your backlog.