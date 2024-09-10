LIVE
      Blizzard would love to return to Hell itself in Diablo IV's future

      There's more to do in the fiery realm beyond facing off with the Blessed Mother's forces.

      In around a month's time, Blizzard will be taking us all back to the twisted land of Sanctuary to dive head first into Diablo IV's Vessel of Hatred expansion. While we took a look at the expansion back in the middle of the summer, in a preview you can read here, we also recently caught up with Blizzard to chat about the first major addition to the action-RPG.

      During an interview with lead designer Rex Dickson and associate game director Brent Gibson, we inquired about what would be the dream location or biome they could include in-game following the arrival of Nahantu's jungles. Dickson told us:

      "Yeah, so I think from the base game, what I remember a lot was going into Hell to fight Lilith, and I think blowing out Hell and returning there is always interesting to me, and seeing more of that world. So I think if we were going to go anywhere, that would be where I would choose."

      Gibson added that he's already living his dream. "Yeah, I think I'm fulfilling one of my dreams right now, because I was a big Diablo II player, and I always wanted to know what was below the Ziggurat, and the fact that we were able to explore and actually create a whole dedicated mode to what's underneath the Ziggurat, we call it the Kurast Undercity, I think has been kind of a dream come true, and finally fulfilling that childhood fantasy of wanting to click and go deeper."

      Where would you like to see Blizzard explore next in Diablo IV?

      Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

