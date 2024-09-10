Blizzard would love to return to Hell itself in Diablo IV's future

HQ

In around a month's time, Blizzard will be taking us all back to the twisted land of Sanctuary to dive head first into Diablo IV's Vessel of Hatred expansion. While we took a look at the expansion back in the middle of the summer, in a preview you can read here, we also recently caught up with Blizzard to chat about the first major addition to the action-RPG.

During an interview with lead designer Rex Dickson and associate game director Brent Gibson, we inquired about what would be the dream location or biome they could include in-game following the arrival of Nahantu's jungles. Dickson told us:

"Yeah, so I think from the base game, what I remember a lot was going into Hell to fight Lilith, and I think blowing out Hell and returning there is always interesting to me, and seeing more of that world. So I think if we were going to go anywhere, that would be where I would choose."

Gibson added that he's already living his dream. "Yeah, I think I'm fulfilling one of my dreams right now, because I was a big Diablo II player, and I always wanted to know what was below the Ziggurat, and the fact that we were able to explore and actually create a whole dedicated mode to what's underneath the Ziggurat, we call it the Kurast Undercity, I think has been kind of a dream come true, and finally fulfilling that childhood fantasy of wanting to click and go deeper."

Where would you like to see Blizzard explore next in Diablo IV?