Hands-on impressions with the Spiritborn Class in Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Blizzard has an exciting second half of 2024 ahead of it. On the one hand, we'll have the start of the three-part epic that will be The Worldsoul Saga in World of Warcraft with The War Within, and on the other hand, it will be time to travel beyond the estuary of Sanctuary in Diablo IV back to the dark, densely vegetated jungles of Nahantu in the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

The Californian studio has been keen for this first major expansion to continue Diablo IV's current upward trend in popularity after its rocky start to the first few Seasons, which after Loot Reborn once again draws warriors back to the timeless battlefield of Sanctuary to tear apart hordes of demons. That's why Blizzard decided to invite media professionals from all over the world to its campus in Irvine, California, to get their first taste of Vessel of Hatred and, above all, its main playable attraction: the new Spiritborn Class.

Before I begin my impressions of what I believe is going to be a complete revolution in character choices in Diablo IV, I must leave a reassuring message: In this preview you won't find a single mention of the story or plot of Vessel of Hatred. Mephisto and his intrigues will have to wait until launch on October 8.

The Spiritborn presentation began with a screening of the same trailer you can see below, which already offers a few important details to keep in mind, even if it only scratches the surface: Spiritborn is perfectly suited to any Diablo IV player thanks to the enhanced abilities of the Guardian Spirits.

The Spiritborn is born deep in the jungle of Nahantu, where the fittest of the young face an ordeal in which only a select few gain the Sight and are able to connect to the Spirit Realm. It is in this Realm where they leave behind their previous existence and are reborn as Spiritborn, protectors of men and the jungle, and whose soul is reincarnated in one of the Guardian Spirits, protective deities of the jungle represented by the Jaguar, the Gorilla, the Eagle and the Centipede.

And what is the main feature of this new Class? Customisation. Each Guardian Spirit represents a different style of gameplay and a different pace of play. The Spiritborn is based on a fluid combat style, like a martial art, in which they chain together different animations using unique weapons from the Nahantu region. As some of the development team told us, this is a Class that, while it has its own unique background and weapons, draws inspiration from all the previous titles in the franchise. If you've tried the Monk Class in Diablo and Diablo II, you'll know what I mean. But it's so much more.

Spiritborn, as I stated at the beginning of these impressions, might be the most versatile class in Diablo history, and this is because even if you choose a Guardian Spirit at the beginning of your adventure in Vessel of Hatred (at level 1), as you progress and level up you can add a secondary spirit, so to speak, that will complement your main spirit by creating attack and defence synergies, adding speed or even areas of poison and regeneration. With so many unlockable skills in each skill tree, and four spirits, the endless possibilities almost becomes a true statement. You can also choose a "pure" build with a single spirit, and push its style to the limit. You choose your path.

Each Spirit also begins by offering a new type of passive skill called Incarnate. Depending on the nature of your spirit it will offer one type of bonus or another.

So which Spirit to choose in the first place? It's a question I'm sure many people are asking themselves, beyond choosing an animal that represents them or looks cool on screen. In our test we already had all four character options created, each with a primary and secondary spirit, and progression was locked at level 30, so we could test the final skills and see that bit of complementation between the different combat styles.

There's the Jaguar, which I'm pretty sure will be a lot of people's first choice. It's a speed and damage build, very aggressive. The Jaguar uses chained fire attacks and is lethal at close range. Its Incarnation ability is Ferocity, a cumulative buff that increases damage speed and reduces the cooldown of higher abilities.

Then we have the Gorilla (who I'll tell you right now has become my favourite Spirit). A tank style focused on defence and heavy attacks. It relies mainly on damage reduction and Fury build-up, which he then unleashes in charged attacks. The more damage you deal to enemies, the more charges of fury you can unleash when presented with a sticky situation. His Incarnate ability is Resolution, which adds additional damage reduction. And his ultimate ability, with the Gorilla appearing, creates a huge area around the character that eliminates pretty much any enemy except bosses (who probably won't survive a second pass). The downside, of course, is that its cooldown time is longer than other animals. With the Gorilla as a Guardian Spirit, you won't have to worry too much about taking damage or spending potions - you'll be almost invincible.

Let's move on to the opposite extreme. The Eagle seemed to be the least appealing Spirit before we sat down at the keyboards, and some of the media in attendance commented on it with some skepticism. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Eagle, as mentioned by Class Designer Bjorn Mikkelson, embodies what we know as the Crystal Cannon: A build focused on movement, dodging and damage accumulation, in which you execute powerful sweeping attacks and lightning bolts.

Lastly, there is the Centipede, perhaps the most striking and bizarre, yet easy to get used to. The Centipede symbolises the cycle of life: life and death springing from each other endlessly. While it has a close-range combat style, its strength is the use of poison areas and debuffs to progressively reduce the health of everything in its range. In addition, the ultimate ability regenerates the Spiritborn's health as the enemies around you die, and I even witnessed a moment where a horde of enemies surrounded the journalist sitting next to me, who activated it and dropped the keyboard, crossed his arms and watched everything around him die as he constantly regenerated. Laughing afterwards, we commented that the Centipede was a build for lazy players.

Okay, I've talked about those builds, but I'm sure the description I've given sounds like a continuation of other builds like Necromancer, Barbarian or Sorceress. But it turns out that each of them was complemented by another ability from a different Spirit, and it changed the game and made it much more interesting. My favourite, the Gorilla, had a (low level) Centipede ability, so at the same time as I was accumulating damage reduction and unleashing Rage, I was imbuing the area I was moving through with poison for a short period of time. The Jaguar was a bit of a Gorilla, the Eagle a Jaguar, and the Centipede an Eagle. These profiles gave a good balance and allowed more leeway to choose your style of play. And I think it's going to be a complete success.

One important thing I haven't mentioned yet: The Spiritborn's loot and equipment is completely different from other Diablo IV classes, of course. Being a wet and swampy jungle warrior, you can't just equip any kind of armour to your Spiritborn, but these light pieces are designed, both aesthetically and functionally, to offer a character that's just as good (or better) even in PvP combat.

Two hours after sitting down to pound demons and creatures of Hell that plague the Nahantu region, it's hard not to feel excited about it. Vessel of Hatred is going to revolutionise the relationship players have with their characters in Diablo IV, and I can't wait to begin my ritual as Spiritborn to take on Mephisto and whatever else comes from deep in the jungle.