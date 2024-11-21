Blizzard reveals two new Overwatch Esports theme tracks ahead of the World Finals

HQ

It's almost time for the final event in the 2024 competitive Overwatch 2 calendar to take place. As of tomorrow, the World Finals for the Overwatch Champions Series will be held, with action happening at DreamHack Stockholm over the weekend. With this coming up, Blizzard is looking to get us all hyped up by debuting two new theme tracks for its esports division.

The tracks are known as Anthem and Overtime, and while we'll no doubt hear them several times during the broadcast over the weekend, you can also listen to both new songs below, as they have been published on YouTube.

If you're interested in seeing more about the eight attending teams for the World Finals, how the bracket has been structured, and when the action will kick off, you can head over here to find all of that information and more.