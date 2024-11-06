Here is the bracket for the Overwatch Champions Series Finals

HQ

We're only a few weeks away from the Overwatch Champions Series coming to an end for 2024. The last tournament of the season will take eight of the best teams in the world to Sweden to compete at a Finals event that is being held at DreamHack Stockholm between November 22-24. With that event in mind, we now know the bracket and which teams will be facing each other first.

The format for the event is a double-elimination bracket and with that in mind, here is the seeding and arrangement for the first slate of matches in the upper bracket. A quick reminder, the winner of these games will advance in the upper bracket whereas the losers will fall into the lower bracket where they will spend the rest of the tournament fighting elimination.



Team Falcons vs. Twisted Minds



Spacestation Gaming vs. NTMR



Crazy Raccoon vs. NRG Shock



Toronto Defiant vs. ENCE



The exact prize pool for the Finals has yet to be confirmed simply because Blizzard has announced a crowd-funding bundle for the event. Players can hop into Overwatch 2 and snag the Neon Streets Mei Bundle to help pump up the available cash prize that the teams will be fighting over.

