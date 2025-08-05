Blizzard lays out plans for Overwatch 2 World Finals in November

HQ

Now that the Overwatch Champions Series Midseason Championship has come to a close, all eyes are on the final major event for the 2025 campaign. This will be the World Finals, which will happen in late November all at DreamHack Stockholm. With this coming up, Blizzard has now revealed a bunch of additional details about the event.

For one, we now know that the format will include two days of studio play between November 26-27, which will then be followed by three days of live action at DreamHack between November 28-30.

We don't yet know the competitive format, the attending teams, nor the seeding arrangement as this will be confirmed following the coming third stage of regional play, but we do know how many slots each region receives. The Midseason Championship has ensured that South Korea, North America, and EMEA gets one extra slot each for the event, all because the regions were the three best performing ones at the Esports World Cup event. This means the slots are spread as follows.



EMEA - 3 slots



North America - 3 slots



South Korea - 3 slots



China - 2 slots



Japan/Pacific - 1 slot



With this in mind, who do you think is a favourite for the World Finals? Perhaps Midseason victor Team Falcons?