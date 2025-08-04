Esports World Cup: Team Falcons comes out on top at the OWCS Midseason Championship

HQ

Earlier this year, Team Falcons missed out on a trophy when it slipped at the final hurdle and was defeated by Crazy Raccoon in the Overwatch Champions Series Champions Clash event. Over this past weekend, it did not make the same mistake when battling it out with Al Qadsiah in the Midseason Championship at the Esports World Cup.

Yep, Team Falcons has lifted another trophy at the Riyadh-based festival, this time for its efforts in Overwatch 2. After a dominant finale where it overcame Al Qadsiah in a convincing 4-0 fashion, Team Falcons has taken home the trophy, $400,000 in prize money, and 1,000 Club Points for the Club Championship at the festival, which Team Falcons currently leads with 3,500 points.

Next up will see the team returning to Asia for the final portions of the season all ahead of the eventual world championship event in late autumn.