Blizzard lays out changes to the 2025 Overwatch Champions Series

With the Overwatch Champions Series in the books for the 2024 season, following Team Falcons coming out on top, Blizzard has now revealed the planned changes for the 2025 campaign.

We're told that this will include a new format that spans a three stage-setup with three international live events as well. Each of the stages will host regional action and will commence after an open qualifier is held in January. As per how the format for the season will then be structured, we're told that the stages will run into a regional tournament where the best 8-12 teams will battle it out to appear in the live events. There will even be a promotion and relegation format that affects the regular season, where the bottom two teams drop out of the OWCS and are replaced by the top two teams from the FACEIT League Masters division.

Blizzard also promises that every regular season match will be broadcast and that the programmes will be easier to understand across the EMEA, North American, and Asian regions.

The exact dates for the various phases of the season have not been confirmed, but you can see an outlined schedule below.